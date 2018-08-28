The purpose of the African American business project is to promote African American Economic Empowerment and Independence in the United States of America for present and future African American generations. Volunteers needed.

African American collectively earn approximately 1.3 trillion dollars annually here in the United States of America, and over 80% of what we earn and spend goes into the hands, pockets, and bank accounts of another race of people. It is time for a change.

As a follow-up from newsletter number 81, in regard to my proposed nationwide urban revitalization project, the goals are: 1. rebuild urban environments, 2. build low-affordable housing, 3. help eliminate homelessness in America, 4. create employment and employment training, 5. reduce criminal recidivism.

After many years of extensive research in the area of homelessness, I wrote the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development from Trenton, NJ in the year 2010, and Augusta, GA in the year 2012.

Both times I received similar responses that were not in favor of poor and unemployed American citizens. Now here in the year 2018 the ball is still being passed around, when I write one elected official they send my proposed urban revitalization project to another one. It is almost as though poor Americans have been forgotten about during the times of disparity and desperation.

We need a New Deal today. The New Deal was a series of programs, public works projects, financial reforms and regulations enacted in the United States between 1933 and 1936 in response to the Great Depression. The United States Housing Authority was a federal agency created during 1937 within the United States Department of Interior by the Housing Act of 1937 as part of the New Deal. It was designed to lend money to states and communities for low cost construction units for about 650,000 low-income people, but mostly for the homeless. The states in America with the highest homeless rates are; California, New York, Florida, Georgia, Texas, etc.… Homelessness, poverty, drugs, unemployment, crime and gang violence have plagued many of our African American communities for too many years, and these situations don’t seem to be getting any better, and will not get any better if we sit back and do nothing positively about it.

I encourage you to write our Congressional leaders and share with them that we need a New Deal in America today. (ASAP) It is time for a change.

I am a strong and firm believer that in order for African Americans to obtain our economic independence here in America we must gentrify every dilapidated urban environment across America, and we must create revitalization and employment and training programs which support everyone.

Education and degrees is a plus sign towards employment in certain fields, but, the merchant will be challenging here in America and from across the world to obtain our economic independence uses the two simplest tool in the world known as “common sense” and “unity” to economically excel.

”

Most foreigners in America only speak enough English to say, “Hello and goodbye” but have good skills at the cash register and know very little about mathematics, and unfortunately we walk in their stores and give them our money freely without thinking about the next generation of African Americans.

Myself along with many other African Americans alive today deeply love and appreciate the work of the civil rights movement, and civil rights laws. From equal employment opportunities to fair housing and educational opportunities, and the right to vote. But, there has never been within our race a strong movement to unify ourselves nationwide economically. Within our race more emphasis have been put on getting along with other races of people than with ourselves and God-Almighty.

There is 200 countries in our world, 2,400 different religions and over 6,800 different languages spoken, it is totally impossible to love everyone. We need to practice loving those within our race first every day.

The Earth is still 93 million miles from the Sun, the Earth still orbits around the Sun at 68,000 miles per hour and rotate on its axis at 1,000 miles per hour. I was reading my Bible and in the book of Hebrews 13:8, it states that Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, and today, and forever. Everything God made related to our survival here on Earth is the same and in perfect condition. The only true situation that needs to be modified on earth is the way African Americans treat each other nationwide, so that we can move forward spiritually and economically.

After 155 years of freedom from slavery in the South, the KKK and the other 900 Caucasian hate groups in America continue to relapse regarding our freedom in America. While foreigners from across the world treat African Americans as though we are inferior to them while flooding our country with drugs.

These other races of people from across the world know we are not economically united and that is how come they are able to financial take the advantage of us economically, neighborhood by neighborhood, community by community, city by city, and state by state. It is time for a change.

Some of the most violent cities in the world are; 1. Los Cabos, Mexico, 2. Caracas, Venezuela,

Acapulco, Mexico, 4.Natal, Brazil, 5. Tijuana, Mexico, etc.… with approximately 10,000 African Americans killed yearly through Black on Black crime we are not too far behind them. With over 1,000,000 African Americans locked up within the American Prison System, we need to take a close inventory pertaining to what is going on within our race presently, and make the necessary changes in favor of future African American generations. What we do today will definitely affect the future of African Americans in America tomorrow.

African Americans operate approximately 2.6 million business in the United States, and 85% of them are of sole proprietorship. We must build and re-build a better economic future, 80% of 1.3 trillion dollars equal 850 billion dollars. It is alright to be friends with foreigners, but let’s keep that money circulating among ourselves. Let’s build our own manufacturing companies, including our own banks and banking system collectively from New York to California. It is time for a change.