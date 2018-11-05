The Annual Give Your Heart Away Concert: A D’Aych Music Initiative

“I’m living my best life, yeah yeah” words by Chicago native Chance the Rapper, in the hit song, I’m living my best life featuring fellow superstar Cardi B. A household name, he erupted onto the music scene in 2013 after the release of his second mixtape. Proving he is more than a musician; he raised 2.2 million in funding for Chicago schools in 2017, and continues to do community work. It is not uncommon for a star to give millions back to their hometown and receive recognition, but what about artist who have not made it to that status? Local Christian hip-hop artist D’Aych shows you do not have to make millions to make a huge difference.

According to statistics gathered by census.gov, Milwaukee is the 3rd poorest city among bigger cities in America. Subsequently, there are close to 2,000 individuals who are homeless, with so many others just one lost paycheck away from being homeless as well.

D’Aych, born Daniel Harris, saw a need to help the less fortunate, thus the Give Your Heart Away concert was born. Harris has always had a heart for helping people, knowing early on that he wanted to provide healing through music.

“I was blessed to be born into a musically inclined family so music has always been a part of my life,” Said Harris. He went onto give a timeline of his community involvement.

“I have been working in the community consistently since 2008. I have always been a part of community events however; I have been doing my own D’Aych music initiatives since 2009.”

The Give Your Heart Away Concert is an event in which Harris and his band, and other local musicians will perform for free, in exchange for donated items for the homeless. The 10thinstallment of the event was inspired by Harris experienced homelessness, after his family went through a house fire back in 2003.

The event will be held on November 17th, at the total life center located at 6103 W capitol Drive, starting at 6:00pm. We all have experienced hardships, but let us do as Chance to rapper said and “ turn our L’s into lessons,” by coming out and showing support for Mr. Harris, the man with the million dollar heart.