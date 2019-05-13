The Ayesha Curry Buzz

So after seeing the latest episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, the world is buzzing off of a simple statement that legendary Steph Curry’s wife made. “I have zero—this sounds weird—but, like, male attention. So then I begin to internalize it and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’ I don’t want it, but it would be nice to know that someone’s looking,” she says.

The conversation went on the discuss issues that women deal with upon marrying a successful man. The Curry guests and Jada talked about how they handle women throwing themselves at their husbands as well as dealing with the distance that comes in between do to the lifestyle that comes with their careers.

Some of the women at the table exposed their anxieties and their sense of insecurity at times. Yet, because of this one statement Ayesha Curry made, the world is in shambles calling Ayesha stupid, hinting that she’s promiscuous, and so much more.

Some people are saying she shouldn’t want that attention from any guy other than her husband. Some our saying she’s a cheater. But if we are being real, everyone has their issues.

Me, personally, I feel there was nothing out of like that she said. Ayesha was speaking from her heart and I know for a fact that many men and women have felt this way in the past. First off, she’s married to a celebrity, a professional basketball player, a community hero to some. This simply means the lifestyle they live is a bit different from your everyday people.

People who live life at this level may not see their significant other everyday. There could be weeks where they don’t see each other at all. That alone makes their marriage a different ball game. Sure, they may or may not get to chat everyday but being around one another is completely different.

So for Mrs. Curry to express how she was feeling was completely human. As a woman, she may indeed be at a place where her self esteem or confidence isn’t at an all time high, but that doesn’t make her stupid or disloyal or wrong for what she said.

I think we live in a generation where people are so eager to find a negative opinion about someone else, they forget to acknowledge and criticize themselves first. You can’t judge someone’s journey in some shoes that you haven’t walked in. I think this is a great time for people to dig in their own closets. Find out what secrets hold them back. What insecurities make you uneasy.

I think if you can’t find any insecurities in your own life, ask around. Ask your mom who was either married in the past, single, or divorced. Ask some successful married couples about insecurities that they’ve faced in the past. Just ask because these feelings that were expressed were completely normal.

As a whole, I believe we should begin to take more time out to evaluate ourselves instead of immediately forming opinions about people that we’ve never met, living lives that we’ve never lived. We should respect people’s vulnerabilities more importantly people’s honesty. It takes more people like Ayesha to speak out about raw feelings and emotions to make the world a better place. Someone out there just needs to know, they are not alone.