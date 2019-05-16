The Best Black YouTubers Creating Content in 2019

Nationwide (via Blacknews.com)— Since its founding in 2005, YouTube has dominated the social media world. The comprehensive video-sharing platform has revolutionized how we discover talented individuals – people who entertain and educate millions around the world, all at the click of a button.

While anyone can upload a video to YouTube, the platform has struggled to promote diversity over the years. The top YouTube personalities are predominately white and male. Although YouTube has taken the initiative over the past few years to change this, many YouTubers of color remain in the shadows – especially those in the African American community.

Considering the fact that people across the globe upload 300 hours of video to YouTube every minute, it’s easy for talented folks to go unseen. That’s why we’ve provided you with a list of those we consider to be some of the best Black YouTubers making content in 2019.

1. Jackie Aina

One of YouTube’s brightest beauty vloggers, Jackie Aina has become an advocate for the Black community within the cosmetics industry. She has partnered with top-name brands such as Too Faced and e.l.f. to promote inclusive makeup lines that cater to a wide range of skin tones.

2. Patricia Bright

Patricia Bright is another successful vlogger who shares product reviews, tutorials, and an inside look into her life as a content creator. Her honest and entertaining videos have allowed her to work with brands such as Bobbi Brown and L’Oréal.

3. Roberto Blake

An entrepreneur, author, and public speaker, Roberto Blake uses his creativity and determination to encourage others to take control of their lives and careers. Blake’s channel acts as a source of empowerment for other Black men who are striving to create successful futures for themselves.

4. GloZell Green

An OG YouTuber, GloZell has been making videos since 2008. Her big personality and iconic tagline – “Is you good? Is you OK? ’Cause I wanted to know” – has created a following around the world. Whether she’s rapping, performing comedy sketches, or collaborating with her friends, GloZell is sure to entertain her viewers.

5. Jasmine Brown

Jasmine Brown covers a variety of topics on her channel, including hairstyling, fashion, lifestyle, and beauty. She’s mainly known for her tutorials, in which she educates others on how to care for their natural hair. On top of being a YouTuber, Brown is also a model; she uses this platform to support a positive representation of Black females in media.

6. WilldaBeast Adams

William “WilldaBeast” Adams is a professional dancer and choreographer. After establishing a career for himself within hip-hop – performing for artists such as T-Pain and appearing on the television series So You Think You Can Dance – he created the immaBEAST dance company. He now shares dance videos of himself and his protégés, which have enraptured millions of viewers.

7. Nyma Tang

A newer member of the YouTube community, Nyma Tang launched her series, The Blackest Shade, in 2017. Her candid reviews regarding makeup brands’ lack of shade ranges – especially for darker-skinned women – quickly went viral. Tang continues to use her platform to hold beauty brands accountable when it comes to diversity.

8. McClure Twins Family

Some of the youngest members of the Black YouTube community, the McClure twins’ channel is an up-and-coming sensation. The twin girls, Ava and Alexis – along with the rest of their family – create positive, funny, family-friendly videos that speak to both kids and par