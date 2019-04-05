The Betty Brinn Museum will celebrate the National Association for the Education of Young Children’s annual event, The Week of the Young Child™

The Betty Brinn Museum will host special programming and workshops Monday, April 8 through Friday, April 12 to recognize The Week of the Young Child™, spotlighting young children and the importance of early learning.

What: A celebration of the Week of the Young Child with special programs for early learners at the Betty Brinn Museum.

Tot Time, the Museum’s early childhood program for children age 3 and younger and their caregivers, will be held April 8-12 at 10:30 a.m. Visitors can participate in sing-alongs, listen to stories, engage in sensory activities and create simple art projects together. Week of the Young Child daily themes include: Music Monday, Tasty Tuesday, Work Together Wednesday, Artsy Thursday and Family Friday. This program is free with regular admission. Space is limited and visitors must register the day of.

A special Be A Maker program for early learners on April 10, from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday’s theme is Work Together, and the makerspace will feature collaborative building activities. Families can create a giant fort and come up with their own invention using wooden planks, nuts, wheels and pulleys from our RIGAMAJIG building kit. This program is free with regular admission.

A special Be A Maker: Art Studio workshop for young children on April 11, from 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. Thursday’s theme is Artsy Thursday, and visitors can create unique works of art using paint bubbles. This workshop is free with regular admission.

Where: Betty Brinn Museum, 929 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee

When: Monday, April 8 through Friday, April 12, 2019, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: 929 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Admission: $9 per person; $8 for seniors (ages 55+); children age 1 and younger are free; out-of-state visitors will be charged $1 more per person

Phone: 414-390-5437

Website: bbcmkids.org