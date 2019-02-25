The Curious Case of Jussie Smollett

The hit show Empire on Fox features some of the biggest names in Hollywood in Terrance Howard and Teraji P Henson. The show earned the hearts of its viewers with suspense filled story lines, special guests and most of all music. One of the shows most popular characters is Jamal Lyon, played by Jussie Smollett. A controversial character Indeed, but it is his off screen life that is overshadowing the shows anticipated season return.

Smollett was allegedly attacked outside a Chicago bar in an apparent hate crime, the word “allegedly” holds more than the usual innocent until proven guilty standard, as it is speculated that Smollett orchestrated the attack himself. It was reported that the attackers used gay slurs and tied a rope around his neck to symbolize a hanging before beating him. Outrage replaced support of the actor after reports got out of the possible hoax, and in a world where lynching happens, that anger is rightly fully places.

“I hope he did not plan that if so that is sick.” This was said by one Milwaukee woman as I got her take on the matter.

I’m sure the loved ones of Alize Smith and Jarron Moreland, two black males who were killed by lynching in 2018 in Oklahoma would agree this is no laughing matter. Smollet as claimed his innocence and I for one pray that it is not true, as it disrespects all who lost their life to this heinous crime. There has been new evidence in the case the points to his innocence. The check that was said to pay the attackers was actually reported to be a payment for personal training 6 days prior.

Rather that is enough to prove his attack was real and not a stunt to boost his salary like some suggest. It remains to be seen, but let us be clear, hate crimes and violence happens enough on its own…we must not add to it.