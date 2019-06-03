The Gap in Home Ownership

I was reflecting on doing my taxes the last 2 years, something started to jump out at me in regards to my expenses. Over that time frame I have spent 20,000 on something that was not mine, nor will ever be mine which was the home I have been renting. According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, in Milwaukee approximately 51 percent of its occupants are home owners. We compare that with a study done by the Urban Institute which states that: 70 percent of the city homes are owner by Caucasians and 36% of all renters are African American, there is a clear gap that needs to be addressed.

On Saturday June 1st, The Housing Authority held a homeownership fair at Parklawn Assembly of God Church. As I walked through the event, I was impressed by the level of support and knowledge that was readily available. Their were representatives from banks such as, U.S Bank and Chase giving talking to attendees about finance options, credit repair specialist, as well as home inspectors from On Point inspectors a black owned business.

There were also mini workshops for attendees to learn about homeownership and the different programs to help become one. Wage gaps and other issues continue to contribute to the lack of homeownership in the Black community, but like everything else we shall rise above it together.