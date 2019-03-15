The Inaugural César E. Chávez Birthday Celebration

Free Event is on March 24 at 1:00 pm
MILWAUKEE, WI (Friday, February 1, 2019)— The Marcus Center is putting together a free inaugural event that focuses on educating our community about the legacy of César E. Chávez on Sunday, March 24 at 1:00 pm. Chávez was an unselfish advocate of social justice and respect for human dignity.
The César E. Chávez Birthday Celebration program will highlight the youth in our community. Building on the success of the Marcus Center’s Dr. King Birthday event, we will engage students through providing an art, essay and spoken word contest. Entry information can be found at MarcusCenter.org.
In addition, various cultural arts organizations will take center stage in Uihlein Hall to truly demonstrate the excellence of our arts and education. The event will conclude with a reception in the Marcus Center’s Bradley Pavilion.
The César E. Chávez. Birthday Celebration is organized by a steering committee of community members, school representatives, corporate leaders, and Marcus Center staff. This event is free and open to the public.
César Chávez quoted, “From the depth of need and despair, people can work together, can organize themselves to solve their own problems and fill their own needs with dignity and strength.”
“We value inclusion and this event affords us the opportunity to continue to put our efforts into action,” says Heidi Lofy, Vice President of Experience and Engagement at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.
Corporate sponsors include: BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert Health, GE Healthcare and Rockwell Automation.
About Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. Established in 1969, the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts is the premier performing arts venue in Southeastern Wisconsin. As the Marcus Center completes its 49th year, it continues to build bridges between diverse members of our community through high-quality arts entertainment in the region and the state. The touring Broadway series is recognized as bringing the best of Broadway entertainment to Milwaukee for the past 23 years and provides opportunities to educate, entertain and engage audiences. The Marcus Center is also the home to the Milwaukee Symphony, Milwaukee Ballet, Florentine Opera, First Stage plus a variety of other important community and family events throughout the year. For more information about events visit the Marcus Center website
at www.MarcusCenter.org. The Marcus Center is a private non-profit 501(c) 3 corporation and is a dedicated Milwaukee County Veterans Memorial.
