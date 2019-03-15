The Inaugural César E. Chávez Birthday Celebration

Free Event is on March 24 at 1:00 pm

MILWAUKEE, WI (Friday, February 1, 2019)— The Marcus Center is putting together a free inaugural event that focuses on educating our community about the legacy of César E. Chávez on Sunday, March 24 at 1:00 pm. Chávez was an unselfish advocate of social justice and respect for human dignity.

The César E. Chávez Birthday Celebration program will highlight the youth in our community. Building on the success of the Marcus Center’s Dr. King Birthday event, we will engage students through providing an art, essay and spoken word contest. Entry information can be found at MarcusCenter.org.

In addition, various cultural arts organizations will take center stage in Uihlein Hall to truly demonstrate the excellence of our arts and education. The event will conclude with a reception in the Marcus Center’s Bradley Pavilion.

The César E. Chávez. Birthday Celebration is organized by a steering committee of community members, school representatives, corporate leaders, and Marcus Center staff. This event is free and open to the public.

César Chávez quoted, “From the depth of need and despair, people can work together, can organize themselves to solve their own problems and fill their own needs with dignity and strength.”