The Marcus Center Presents Live at Peck Pavilion closes with all day free island inspired event on the Marcus Center grounds!

Closing celebration set for Saturday, August 25!

MILWAUKEE, WI (TUESDAY, AUGUST 21, 2018) – The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts is pleased to announce the final schedule information for the LIVE @ PECK PAVILION closing celebration, TASTE OF ISLANDS. Planned as a mini festival celebrating the music and food of the islands, TASTE OF ISLANDS will be presented on the Marcus Center grounds on August 25 from 2:00 pm – 10:00 pm.

The updated schedule is as follows:

Music:

3:00 pm – De La Buena

7:00 pm – Adonis Puentes & The Voice of Cuba Orchestra

Visual Art:

2:00 pm – 8:00 pm – Taste of Islands Artist and Vendor Market

Kids Activities:

2:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Milwaukee Art Museum’s Kohl’s Color Wheels

2:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Hands-on kids crafts

3:00 p.m. – 7:00 pm – Face Painting with Suzy Sparkles

2:30 pm – 3:30 pm – Half Twisted – Half Knot Balloons

6:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Lucky Diop African Drumming

Food & Drink:

2:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Sazama’s River’s Edge Patio will have a tasty Caribbean inspired menu including smoked jerk chicken wings, spiced rum beef riblets, chocolate dipped key lime pie on a stick and more!

4 pm, 5 pm, and 6 pm – SCHOOL OF RUM featuring rum tastings of Flor de Cana Seco (Nicaragua), Brugal Anejo (Dominican Republic), Diplomatico Reserva (Venezuela), Blue Chair Bay Pineapple Cream (USVI). First come, first served. Space is limited (21+ only).

New this year, in partnership with Milwaukee Public Schools, the Marcus Center is collecting school supplies for area students and teachers! Visit our website at MarcusCenter.org for a list of needed items.

All performances and interactive experiences are free.

Artist vendors will be on site with original work available for purchase.

Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion features fixed seats in a covered pavilion along the beautiful Milwaukee Riverwalk. Event is presented rain or shine.

The series is sponsored by Molitor Charitable Foundation. Media partners include: Urban Milwaukee, Miltown Moms, Shepherd Express and 88.9 Radio Milwaukee.

More information found on the Marcus Center website at MarcusCenter.org