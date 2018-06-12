The NEWaukee Night Market Kicks Off its Fifth Season on Wednesday!

NEWaukee is proud to announce that the 2018 Night Market season starts this week on Wednesday, June 13. The Night Market is a monthly, open-air market that offers a wide variety of experiences for people of all backgrounds and ages on West Wisconsin Avenue.

West Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd and 4th streets and Old World Third between Wisconsin Avenue and Wells Street will be shut down from noon to 1 a.m. on the day of the event. Busses that run along Wisconsin Avenue will be rerouted to either Michigan Avenue or Wells Street.

NEWaukee founded the Night Market in the summer of 2014 with the goal of creating a free, vibrant, safe, and interactive place in downtown Milwaukee for people to experience culture at night. The program features over a hundred art and craft vendors, diverse food offerings, live art creation, pop up performances, music from True Skool, a beer garden, and interactive booths.

The 2018 NEWaukee Night Market runs on West Wisconsin Avenue from 5 to 10 p.m. on the following Wednesday evenings: June 13th, July 11th, August 15th, and September 12th.

For more information about the Night Market, please visit: www.newaukee.com