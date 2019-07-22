The Rite Marketing Conference in Vegas: Why Local Artists & Radio Hosts Travel So Far To Go

Milwaukee is full of talented media personalities, comics and artist of all genres of music. Rather singer, rapper, or talk show host, your biggest priority is a fan base. For artist especially, it can be especially difficult to grow a fan base without a platform, although there are opportunities in the city serious entertainers know they must expand to other cities.

The Rite Marketingwas founded by former national recording artist; Emory E Marshall who was the leader of the gospel group Emory E Marshall & the Perfected N Praise Chorale. He started the Rite Marketing close to 10 years agowith one goal in mind, “to connect people to product.” The Rite Marketing pays host to a slew of conferences and showcases to help promote independent artist, but handles marketing for all types of businesses. Working national artist like, Norman Hutchins, these conferences gives a unique opportunity to artist, media personnel, and radio personalities to make connections and knowledge. This past weekend they held a FREE conference in Las Vegas called The Rite Marketing Business of Music Conference.I had the opportunity to cover the event as media, and perform under the name LS Music. The host of the Milwaukee’s radio show on 101.9 fm, Living Well W/ Marrika Talk Show Marrika Rodgers, was also in attendance interviewing as well. The event was 3 days long that featured a private party to launch a new radio station Vegas Praise, a concert, and panel discussion meant to help educate on the music and entertainment industry. There have been many including myself, and other local entertainers have gone and benefited greatly. I am Thankful to people in the city and around the world who provide these opportunities.