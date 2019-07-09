The Salvation Army, Chick-fil-A Team Up To Feed Milwaukee Children

With its “Feed the Kids” program now in its fourth week, The Salvation Army announced recently it will distribute 1,500 Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches out of a Chick-fil-A food truck.

The distribution will take place at Carver Park, 911 W. Brown St. from 12:40 p.m. to 1 p.m. The Chick-fil-A cow mascot will also make an appearance.

Traditionally, lunches provided by the Salvation Army are served from a large traveling van and include either a ham, turkey salami or uncrustable sandwich, a cheese stick, and one serving of 100% fruit juice. So the distribution of the chicken sandwiches by a nationally known fast-food chain is a special treat.

There are thousands of children who rely on free or reduced lunch during the school year and when school ends many would go hungry without the help. The “Feed the Kids” summer meals program will last until August 23. So far, the organization has served 13,000 meals to children this summer.