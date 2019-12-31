The Salvation Army Christmas Campaign Falling Short Inbox x

The Salvation Army’s Christmas Campaign Still Needs Your Help

Annual Christmas Campaign Ends December 31

MILWAUKEE COUNTY (December 30, 2019) — The Christmas Campaign in Milwaukee County is nearing its goal, but is still considerably short. As of December 30th, the community has generously donated close to $3.1 million. The 2019 campaign goal is $3.7 million.



This past Christmas season approximately 10,800 children were provided toys through The Salvation Army’s Toy Shop distribution and approximately 6,600 individuals enjoyed a delicious meal at the 30th Annual Family Feast on Christmas day at the Wisconsin Center served by 1,200 volunteers.

Throughout the year, The Salvation Army continues to provide shelter, food, and basic human needs to those in need in Milwaukee County. Locally, 87 cents of every dollar raised is used to support program and services in Milwaukee County.

How You Can Help:

· To mail a check or hand deliver a financial contribution: The Salvation Army, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

· Text “MKE” to 24365

· Donate online at SAMilwaukee.org

###

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination since 1865. Nearly 33 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. The Salvation Army tracks the level of need across the country with the Human Needs Index (Human NeedsIndex.org).