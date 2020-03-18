WAUWATOSA, WI — The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan remains committed to “Doing The Most Good” for our neighbors in need, especially now as we respond to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Social services (such as the food pantries and homeless shelters) at our 25 Worship and Community Centers (Corps) and Emergency Disaster Services ministries (Chaplaincy program) will continue to serve people in need. Salvation Army thrift stores currently remain open with the same hours.

However, in response to governmental calls for social distancing and reduction in large gatherings, the following is effective March 17, 2020, through March 31, 2020:



All Salvation Army Worship and Community Centers (Corps) will cease weekly activities

Sunday services are canceled

No outside visitors/volunteers will be allowed in The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee

There will be no thrift store donation pickups, but donors can still donate at the stores



A running list of cancelations and updates will be posted on SalvationArmyWI.org

