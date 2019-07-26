The Salvation Army Teams Up With Walmart To “Stuff the Bus”

Milwaukee County volunteers and community members support local children with school supply donations

MILWAUKEE COUNTY – Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining forces to provide new school supplies to local children in need during a “Stuff the Bus” campaign event on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

As part of a nationwide effort, the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event in Milwaukee County is one of nearly 3,000 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country. In-store shoppers on August 3 will receive lists of supplies needed, and all they have to do to participate is purchase and drop off the requested items at The Salvation Army collection bins located at the front of each store.

The following locations in Milwaukee County will be participating:

Walmart: 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr., Milwaukee

Walmart: 401 E. Capitol Dr., Milwaukee

Walmart: 3355 S. 27th St., Milwaukee

Walmart: 4140 W. Greenfield Ave., Milwaukee

Walmart Market: 7025 W. Main St., Milwaukee

Walmart: 5301 S. 76th St., Greendale

Walmart: 10600 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield

Walmart: 222 N. Chicago Ave., South Milwaukee

Walmart: 6701 S. 27th St., Franklin – Only location for video/sound opportunities from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

“There are thousands of kids heading back to school this year, and many of them will need assistance to start the school year off right,” said Major Steve Merritt, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. “By donating school supplies for a child in need, you’re easing the burden parents experience at the start of the school year, and helping set the right tone for these kids as they head back to school. It’s the boost of confidence they need to have a successful year.”

For those unable to make it to the store that day, there is an online registry .

Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years in an effort to meet local community needs. Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services, helping them overcome poverty and economic hardships.

All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the local community and will help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to thousands of local children in need. To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit SAMilwaukee.org.