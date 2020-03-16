The Tissue Crisis: Where To Find Some

Covid-19 virus, corona, or even nicknamed by some as the “rona,” has literally swept the nation “clean.” The immune system based addiction has cleaned out stadiums, the NBA. sporting events, concerts tours have all taken a back seat to finding the cure. Although symptoms mirror those of a common cold/flu, the virus has been responsible for multiple closings nationally, now locally the entire school system.

Some call it survival instincts, others following the trend, but an urge to buy toilet paper has left stores shelves less then bare. “I just want to be prepared,” said one consumer as she rushed the counter at a neighborhood Walgreens. I myself stood in line 30 minutes to buy 2 packs to store away, thinking to my self just how sold out is the product? I decided to go to local stores to compile a list of places with tissue stock. I Identified Sams Club, Woodman’s Market, family dollar near 27th and north, most gas stations, Pick N’ Save on Van Buren and Walgreens on Appleton as well as Glendale. Other merchants such as Aldis had some stock Sunday, with some imposing a 2 customer limit.