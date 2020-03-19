The UPS Store remains open to provide essential services

The UPS Store retail locations are designated as essential and remain open. This means that we remain open to provide essential services such as mail and package receiving, shipping, printing and notary.

The health and safety of our customers and franchise network is of paramount importance.

We are closely monitoring guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As outlined by those organizations, The UPS Store franchise owners have been strongly encouraged to:

Practice social distancing and limiting the number of customers in the store.

Follow appropriate hygiene protocols.

Perform increased disinfecting/sanitizing within the store, especially for frequently touched surfaces like doors, handles, counters, computers, etc.

We appreciate your trust in The UPS Store and recommend calling your local store to confirm hours of operation before your visit.

