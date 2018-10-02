The value of the example

Courtesy of Independent Forum of Opinion http://indeforum.wordpress.com

Educational authorities frequently repeat that education never ends and one of the cores of this law of education is the continuing education.

This is especially necessary for educators (parents and teachers) because they have to develop themselves as individuals, parents, educators, professionals and Christians to improve other people.

Teachers pretend that young people are educated, have the habit of reading and study, know to take advantage the free time for their personal enrichment and that their subsequent work has a purpose of service to others. But parents and teachers should set an example in all of this.

Teachers educate students with their words, but above everything with the way they are and their example. Experts in education say that words move, but the example draw. The example given in the family is the footprint that remains in children. The behavior of parents is a stimulus and points the way of the behavior of children. They admire their teachers and parents by their fight ability to improve themselves as individuals.

Perhaps the most important aspect of this matter is the consistency. It is essential the consistency of parents between what they say and what they do, as well as between what they demand to their children and what they demand to themselves. If this consistency is applied, parents will gain in prestige and credibility to exercise authority in the family.

If teachers neglect their own personal development it will be difficult to achieve the internal development of children and students, because only educate those who make an effort to improve their own level of development; only teach those who are still learning in adulthood and only help to mature those who have a certain level of maturity.

All this leads to a certain requirement of self-education by teachers, because no one can give what does not have

Arturo Ramo