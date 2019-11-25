There’s Power in Your Words

Have you ever taken the time to really listen to the words that you choose? Do you know whether you’re pessimistic or an optimist? Do you think before you say things or do you just spit things out as they come?

According to an article on huffpost.com from 2014, “Words are singularly the most powerful force available to humanity. We can choose to use this force constructively with words of encouragement, or destructively using words of despair. Words have energy and power with the ability to help, to heal, to hinder, to hurt, to harm, to humiliate and to humble.”

Everything about this statement is real. Your words have the ability to keep you happy, sad, angry, or worried. Even the Bible talks about words and how powerful they are in Proverbs 18:21, specifically. It reads “Death and life is in the power of the tongue; and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.”

This ultimately means that you speak great things and bad things with your words and whatever you speak the most will manifest in your reality. You have the ability to start and end things with your words. So this tells us we must be conscious and careful of the vocabulary we choose to use.

Though, these types of findings can be a bit scary once comprehended, this also means our words can be our greatest weapon when fighting battles internally. Many times we make up silly realities in our mind that can often times be detrimental to our mental health.

Think about it, growing up did you tell yourself you weren’t good enough or did you think you were ugly or too fat or too skinny? Did you tell yourself you hated your skin or other parts of your body? Or, did you actually love yourself— telling yourself you were the hottest thing around, loving every bit of you? What were the thoughts that you told yourself?

I remember being young and being one of the heaviest kids in my school. Although I had high energy and was always in good spirits, when I went home sometimes I would say and write to myself negative thoughts about my weight. I remember my mom catching me once and calling my cousin. My cousin then told me how beautiful I was and made me promise to never say those things to myself again. Once that sunk in I never said that stuff to myself ever again.

Today I could care less what people think of me. I’ve convinced myself that I am fine-fine. I love my body. It’s who I am organically. But I had to tell myself that. I had to let myself know over and over that it was okay that I wasn’t the same size as everyone else.

I challenge you to take a look at your vocabulary. Listen to how you talk to yourself. Do you always bring up the negative of a situation first? Do you speak positively over your life. Be honest. Be real. Most importantly, from now on. Be intentional with your words. Your life depends on it.