There’s Still Time to Apply to Attend MATC This Fall; Quick Start Sessions Set for All Campuses

MILWAUKEE(Aug. 13. 2018) – Considering enrolling in college this fall? There’s still time to apply to attend Milwaukee Area Technical College. Come to one of the following Quick Start events at one of MATC’s four campuses and take care of everything in one session.

n Wednesday, Aug. 15, Oak Creek Campus, 6665 S. Howell Ave.

n Thursday, Aug. 16, West Allis Campus, 1200 S. 71stSt.

n Tuesday, Aug. 21, Mequon Campus, 5555 W. Highland Road.

n Thursday, Aug. 23, Downtown Milwaukee Campus, 700 W. State St.

All Quick Start sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come to Room S203A at the Downtown Milwaukee Campus and the Welcome Center at the other campuses. Start or finish an application, complete testing, meet with an adviser, apply for financial aid and register. If you’re new to MATC, bring your high school transcripts. If you need testing, arrive before 2 p.m.

Call the Admissions Information Office at 414-297-7258 if you have questions about MATC’s 200 academic programs and transfer options with more than 35 four-year colleges and universities.

Wisconsin’s largest technical college and the most diverse two-year institution in the Midwest, Milwaukee Area Technical College is a key driver of southeastern Wisconsin’s economy and has provided innovative education in the region since 1912. Approximately 37,000 students per year attend the college’s four campuses and community-based sites or learn online. MATC offers affordable and accessible education and training opportunities that empower and transform lives in the community. The college offers 200 academic programs; transfer options leading to bachelor’s degrees with more than 35 four-year colleges and universities .Overwhelmingly, MATC graduates build careers and businesses in southeastern Wisconsin. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, the national standard for academics and student services.