A Few Things You May Have Missed After Watching Jordan Peele’s Movie Get Out

According to Forbes.com, Jordan Peele’s movie Get Out is now the second-biggest R-rated horror movie ever in North America. Only working with a $5 million dollar budget, the hit film has made over $164.65 million with box office purchases and ticket sales.

Debuting his directorial skills with this mind blowing movie, Peele made sure that anyone who watched Get Out would need to see it a second time.

The movie is LOADED with message on top of message that even I missed the first go round. In an exclusive interview, Jordan Peele shared that he wanted to make a movie that people would have to watch more than once.

Capitalizing on an era in which Peele refers to as ‘post-racial,’ it is very easy to see Chris’ (one of the main characters) ‘Black Experience’ throughout the entire movie.

So, with that being said, let’s see how many ‘Easter eggs’ (as Peele calls them), you were able to find.

SPOILER ALERT: The remainder of this post contains descriptive scenes from the movie Get Out. Be sure to watch the movie before reading any further.

#1 During the first few minutes of the movie, Rose and Chris are driving to Roses’ parents’ house. While in route, they accidentally hit a deer. Later on when they arrive to their destination, the deer incident is mentioned to the father, Dean Armitage. Notice how aggressive and demeaning Rose’s father is when speaking about the deer. “One down a couple thousand more to go,” he says. In reality the hatred he is showing towards the deer is how he really feels about black people. Ironically, the very thing he hates is what kills him in the end. A black man with deer antlers as a weapon.

#2 Once the couple reached the parent’s house, you can see two pillars with symbols that look like the Greek letter Omega. Omega is the last letter in the alphabet and is often referred to as ‘the end.’ The two pillars symbolized ‘the end’ for Chris as he stepped into the home of the Armitage’s.

#3 During the tour of the house, Dean shows Chris a picture of his father explaining to him that he lost a track race to Jesse Owens. Sharing with Chris that his father almost got over the loss, it is later revealed in the movie what he meant by almost. (Read point #8)

#4 During the scene when Georgina- the Armitage’s house keeper- is pouring Chris’ tea, she seems to zone out, unknowingly over filling glass tea. If you guessed that the house keeper was in a trance… you were right. Later we find out that Georgina and Walter are the parents of Dean. During the house tour he mentioned to Chris that he hired Georgina and Walter to care for his parents, and after they died, “he just couldn’t let them go…” Through hypnosis and brain surgery, he indeed was able to keep his parents alive.

#5 While Chris is at the family’s get together, it is shown how much the house guests are really intrigued by different attributes of Chris. The grandfather loved the artistic characteristics that Chris had and while being introduced to another couple at the get together, the woman is beyond fascinated with Chris athletic and muscular structure. You will later see that these different attributes in Chris will soon be auctioned to the highest bidder.

#6 When Rose and Chris go take a walk, after sharing with his girlfriend that he wanted to leave, Dean hosts what looks like ‘bingo’ but really is an auction. All of the guest who arrived were intrigued by Chris’ features and talents in which they coveted for themselves. In the auction scene, it is clear that there were a lot of guests that wanted Chris. It is later revealed that Jim Hudson- the house guest who loved Chris’ artistic eye- becomes the highest bidder. Later in the movie you see that Dean Armitage, who is a surgeon, was planing on using Chris’ body to house the brain of Jim. In a sense Chris will be in a ‘sunken place’ (Read point #7) while the conscious operator of the body will in fact be the blind artist.

#7 Have you ever been well aware something was taking place and very knowledgable of what was going on, but for some reason speaking up was not an option? Maybe at work where you know the manager shows favoritism, or there’s some sort of racial divide and you can’t speak up…? well let me introduce you to your to the ‘sunken place.’ As I mentioned in my previous point, if the surgery had gone as planned, Chris would still be his physical self, but mentally and verbally, the mindset and thinking process would be that of the blind artist, Jim Hudson. Chris’ was hypnotized in the movie by Mrs. Armitage. Falling into what seemed to be a black hole, Chris could remember that he had been hypnotized but in the process of the hypnosis, Chris was unable to do or say anything. Georgina was in her sunken place when she and Chris were in the room and he realized that his phone had been unplugged. Georgina started crying and couldn’t say a word.

#8 Chris gets up while Rose is sleeping and he goes outside to smoke a cigarette. In the midst of his night walk he sees the groundskeeper sprinting through the yard. Later it is revealed that the groundskeeper is really Rose’s grandfather, who Dean just couldn’t let go. Never getting over the defeat he experienced by a black man -Jesse Owens- Dean surgically implanted his father’s brain into Walter, enabling him to be just as fast, if not faster than than his former competition.

#9 Mrs. Armitage uses a teacup and a silver spoon for her hypnosis. Throughout the movie it is very rare that you see her without it. The silver spoon falls in reference to poverty and stereotypical assumptions that African American individuals have less than their counter partners, hence the power of the silver spoon.

#10 While in the middle of the final hypnosis, as Dean is preparing Jim for his ‘transformation’ it is then that Chris wakes up and is forced to pick cotton. Stuffing the cotton from the ripped up chair, into his ears to block out any further trance or hypnotic methods, it is revealed that picking cotton is actually what saved Chris’ life.

#11 Towards the end of the movie, Rose is online scouting for more athletic and fit black young men. As the camera rotates, you can see that Rose is snacking on fruit loops from one container and sipping milk from another. Can you say weird? Normally the cereal and milk are both in the same bowl or container and eaten as one. That is not the case in this scene. The colored fruit loops and the white milk are separated on purpose to magnify segregation.

#12 Last but not least, after everything that Chris went through with the family of the Armitage’s, escaping death almost, Chris still falls victim to the system. Pulling up to the scene, Chris’ friend Rodney happens to be in a police car. Immediately after seeing and hearing the lights and sirens, Chris’ initial reaction is to put his hands up. Hands up don’t shoot. Although he had done nothing wrong, he automatically knew that if police saw him straddled over the white girl.. Rose, he would without a doubt be labeled the suspect.

Welp! There you have it… For those who have seen the movie and noticed a few points that are not mentioned, feel free to comment and share your findings and thoughts on Jordan Peele’s movie Get Out.

Sources: Forbes