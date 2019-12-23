Things to Remember This Christmas

Christmas is here! Christmas is here. The last minute shopping is almost complete. The kids are anxious to open gifts. Family is in town. Nobody can wait to eat. Yes, it’s definitely that time of the year.

Things can also get a bit chaotic around this time so I put together some great things to remember for ‘tis the season to be jolly.

Lead with Love

We all have those family members that can really be a complete wear out or a handful. They can be a bit over the top in their own way. Well, this year I challenge you to lead with love. No matter how crazy they can get love on them. Shower them with hugs and keep things on a positive note. If things seem to be taking a turn, don’t let it effect you. If the conversation goes left for whatever reason redirect it with a compliment or ask a question that will lighten the mood. Whatever you do, do it with love this year.

Don’t Go Broke

If you know you are in a rut, don’t dig yourself in a deeper hole. If you can’t afford certain gifts get creative instead. Instead of gifts maybe offer an experience that everyone can benefit from. Switch it up. Do whatever you have to but don’t go broke this Christmas. It’s only going to put you behind. Make the right choice.

Be Grateful

Humility is essential and being grateful plays a great part. Be blessed for all that you get. Don’t complain about what you didn’t get and/or who didn’t buy you a gift. Be grateful for that is. Be grateful for the gifts you give and of the ones you get. Be grateful for another year with your family. Be grateful for the moments.

Have Fun

This life was made for living so enjoy yourself. Enjoy your company. Participate in games. Invite friends over. Do something out of the ordinary. Try new things. Experiment. Have fun, seriously.

Take Lots of Pics but Put The Phone Down

Our phones stick to us like glue. It’s comes wherever we come and goes wherever we go. It’s so easy to find yourself scrolling online but NOT THIS CHRISTMAS! Put that phone down. Out of site out of mind. Yes, get some great pics in but this year focus on the moment. Mingle live and in person. Give people your undivided attention. You won’t regret it.