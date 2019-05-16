This Foundation Has Reunited Over 3,000 Fatherless Children With Their Biological Fathers

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, The Fatherless Generation Foundation Inc. and Dr. Torri J. Evans-Barton, are experts at reuniting children with their fathers.

Nationwide (via Blacknews.com) — Michigan Native, Dr. Torri J. Evans-Barton, Founder & CEO of The Fatherless Generation Foundation Inc. (TFGF) has successfully reunited 3,112 fatherless children with their biological fathers. 1 out of 3 African American children grow up in a fatherless household and according to the National Center for Fathering, 72.2% of the U.S. population believes, fatherlessness is the most significant family or social problem facing America.

After reuniting with her biological at 31-years old, Dr. Torri J. found her purpose in working with fatherless individuals to help them heal from their fatherless journey through reunification and if reunification is not possible tools for healing. Over the last six years, her “Father’s Day” segment on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show where she reunites fatherless children and their biological fathers live on the air gives hope to fatherless children and their fathers that one day they will be reunited. Dr. Torri J. is also the proud recipient of The President Obama Lifetime Achievement Award and various other awards solidifying her as a fatherless & reunification expert. She has also been featured in Jet Magazine, on BBC Radio, CBS Radio, and NBC Black.

“Finding my biological father at 31-years old caused me to realize the significance fathers play in the emotional, spiritual, and psychological development of their children. I believe if possible, all human beings should have the same opportunity I was provided. By being reunited with my biological father I was positioned to heal from the trauma fatherlessness introduced,” says Dr. Torri J. TFGF is the first and currently one of the only organizations reuniting fatherless children with their biological fathers. There are many reasons why fathers are absent. Dr. Torri J. believes due to the Mental Health crisis the fatherless pandemic is and the intergenerational trauma it creates now is the time we assist every father who desires to do what it takes to be present in the lives of their children.

Dr. Torri J. Evans-Barton believes in her mission of reunification, reconciliation, and forgiveness so much she is currently on a 19 city tour with 2019 I’ve Got Daddy Issues Tour working with fatherless adults to help them connect the dots to the pain of their fatherless journey, acknowledge the pain, and heal in order to have the lives they have always wanted.

About The Fatherless Generation Foundation

TFGF reunites fatherless children with their biological fathers all while providing the resources and services that strengthen, support and elevate a commitment to fatherhood and family values. TFGF’s Commitment to Fatherhood program is the helm of the organization working with fathers to re-engage and reunite them back into the lives of their children. TFGF also hosts Beyond Fatherless Peer Groups in Boys & Girls Clubs and Community Centers in 98 cities within 33 states across the country. TFGF is headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Washington, DC, Miami, Dallas and St. Louis. For more details, visit http://www.tfgf.org

About Dr. Torri J.

Dr. Torri J. is the passionate CEO of The Fatherless Generation Foundation. She is a Certified Cognitive Behavioral Coach & Practitioner, Fatherless & Reunification Expert, State Certified Family Mediator, and a National Speaker on the positive influence reunification of fatherless children with their biological fathers has on all parties involved and how reunification ignites the healing necessary to reduce the impact negative stigmas associated with growing up fatherless are having on our society. She is also the author of 4 books, Daddy… Where Are You?, Why Should I Reunite with My Absent Father, Momma Can You Hear Me, and a children’s book Tokyo Finds His Daddy.