This Saturday Milwaukee’s Water Taxi will start operation on Milwaukee’s Rivers

Water Taxi MKE will provide rides by boat from river bars, public docks, and apartments on the water. The Water Taxi capacity is currently limited to six passengers at a time per Coast Guard regulations. You can drink, play your own music, and see the city from the water while exploring Milwaukee. Customers can text 414-563-7025 with their location and we will respond with our availability, then you can purchase tickets on board or online and we will pick you up for your water excursion.

Short trips, which will be to the next stop on the river, are $5 per person. Long Trips are $10 per person and you can go anywhere on the river. You can also call or email ahead to set up a Pub Crawl for you and your friends.

Watch for our custom built 19 passenger water taxi coming soon.

Visit us at www.watertaximke.com , email us at [email protected] or call 414-563-7025

Find us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Wa ter-Taxi-MKE-144602483043736/