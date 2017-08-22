Thousands Sign Petition to Remove Confederate Statue and Replace it With Rapper Missy Elliot in Portsmouth Va

With all of the white supremacy and white nationalists shenanigans going on in the news, what better way to shut it all down than to take down a confederate statue and replace it with a more appreciated legend? Who will replace the confederate statue, you ask? Her name is Missy Elliott.

Ok, so it’s not all the way official yet but you have to start somewhere right? Petition organizer, Nathan Coflin, has put together this petition to remove the city of Portsmouth’s existing Confederate monument: a 35ft granite obelisk built 140 years ago to honor the roughly 600 Portsmouth and Norfolk county men who gave their lives to the Confederacy.

The pillar is surrounded by four statues of Confederate soldiers holding guns.

Why Missy? Well, before she was Missy Elliott, she was born Melissa Arnette Elliott. Born and raised in the sweet city of Portsmouth, Virginia. Since then, Missy has become a legend and a well respected artist.

The author of the petition says a statue of Elliot, a “native hero,” would better “encapsulate the culture and spirit of the city.”

Portsmouth's lauded naval shipyard, she rose to become a platinum recording artist with over 30-million albums sold.

So far a total of 27,851 people are in support of this big movement.

“We believe it is time to finally replace the Confederate Monument in Olde Towne Portsmouth Virginia near the intersection of Court and High streets with a new statue of a true Portsmouth native hero,” Nathan Colin wrote.

“Together we can put white supremacy down, flip it and reverse it,” reads the petition.

Fox 59 reports that communities across the United States are battling with a new idea of removing confederate monuments, referring back to the alt right protest that took place in Charlottesville.

There was an outburst of opinions and perspectives that were geared towards the removal of confederate statue Robert E. Lee.

University students at the UVA campus chanted things like “You will not replace us,” and “Jews will not replace us,.

Many believe the current monuments represent Southern heritage and should be preserved. Others argue they represent a violent and racist history and should be removed.

