Thousands Sign Petition to Remove Confederate Statue and Replace it With Rapper Missy Elliot in Portsmouth Va

With all of the white supremacy and white nationalists shenanigans going on in the news, what better way to shut it all down than to take down a confederate statue and replace it with a more appreciated legend? Who will replace the confederate statue, you ask? Her name is Missy Elliott.
Ok, so it’s not all the way official yet but you have to start somewhere right? Petition organizer, Nathan Coflin, has put together this petition to remove the city of Portsmouth’s existing Confederate monument: a 35ft granite obelisk built 140 years ago to honor the roughly 600 Portsmouth and Norfolk county men who gave their lives to the Confederacy.
The pillar is surrounded by four statues of Confederate soldiers holding guns.
The author of the petition says a statue of Elliot, a “native hero,” would better “encapsulate the culture and spirit of the city.”
- City of Portsmouth
Mayor John L. Rowe
- Vice Mayor of Portsmouth
Paige Cherry
- Councilman
Bill Moody Jr
- Councilwoman
Elizabeth Psimas
- Councilman
Mark Whitaker
- Councilman
Nathan Clark
- Councilwoman
Lisa Lucas-Burke
Fox 59 reports that communities across the United States are battling with a new idea of removing confederate monuments, referring back to the alt right protest that took place in Charlottesville.
There was an outburst of opinions and perspectives that were geared towards the removal of confederate statue Robert E. Lee.
University students at the UVA campus chanted things like “You will not replace us,” and “Jews will not replace us,.
Many believe the current monuments represent Southern heritage and should be preserved. Others argue they represent a violent and racist history and should be removed.
