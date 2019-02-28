Three Milwaukee Public Libraries to Receive Solar Installations

MILWAUKEE— The City of Milwaukee will take major steps to increase use of clean and renewable energy this spring. The City’s Environmental Collaboration Office (ECO) will install 209 kilowatts (kW) of solar PV on three Milwaukee Public Library buildings. The Library installations will triple the current amount of installed solar on City buildings and save approximately $35,000 per year.

The City’s sustainability plan, ReFresh Milwaukee, set a 25% by 2025 renewable energy goal, and Mayor Barrett has joined over 400 mayors to show that the City of Milwaukee remains committed to the principles of the Paris Climate Agreement.

“Milwaukee is leading by example in the transition to a clean energy future,” said Mayor Tom Barrett. “These three projects are the first steps to achieve the City’s aggressive renewable energy goals.”

ECO and the City’s Energy Reduction Team is developing a comprehensive energy plan for City-owned facilities and operations that will look at energy efficiency measures, opportunities for additional renewable energy, battery storage and alternative fuels for the City’s fleet.

ECO is working with Eagle Point Solar to install systems at:

Center St. Library – 2727 W. Fond Du Lac Avenue

o 54 kW

Central Library – 814 W. Wisconsin Avenue

o 115. kW

Tippecanoe Library – 3912 S. Howell Avenue

o 40 kW

The arrays will begin generating power when installed. Each library will have a display showing the output of the solar panels and environmental benefits of the solar arrays.

In addition to the solar installation, the Central Library will be implementing energy efficiency measures – making it the City’s showcase building for the Better Buildings Challenge.

About the City of Milwaukee’s Environmental Collaboration Office: The Environmental Collaboration Office, or ECO, strives to make Milwaukee a world class eco-city on America’s Fresh Coast. ECO develops practical solutions that improve people’s lives and the economy while working to protect and restore the natural ecosystems that support our long-term prosperity. We collaborate with the community, develop global partnerships, offer award-winning programs, and implement the City’s Refresh Milwaukee sustainability plan.