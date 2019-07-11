Tickets on Sale for Milwaukee Fashion Week 2019

Milwaukee Fashion Week is excited to announce their 5th annual event. The week of October 6 through October 12 will feature a variety of industry events throughout the Milwaukee area, including fashion shows at the newest Black Swan venue offering, Plant No. 4 (October 9 &10), as well as a Fundraiser Gala at the Harley Davidson Museum (October 11).

Each year Milwaukee Fashion Week partners with a local nonprofit organization. This year, we are partnering with The Charles E. Kubly Foundation. Their work is helping those suffering from depression get the support and resources they need.

“What’s new and exciting this year is the variety of events focused on educating, collaborating, and networking,” says Brittany Peterson, Director of Marketing and Communications. “Milwaukee is full of creatives and artists; we want to foster those relationships and provide a look into the city’s thriving fashion scene.”

This year’s talent includes a mixture of 29 designers, stylists, and boutiques. Each evening will feature a diverse range of fashion, including last year’s Designer of the Year: Andre Purdy of Purdywear, the Pfister’s former Artist in Residence: Silversark, a collaboration between Alex Hart of Build-A-Bow LLC and NL Suits, as well as a showcase by Elena Velez.

Tickets for Milwaukee Fashion Week go on sale July 10th, 2019 and will range in price from $30.00 – $125.00

For more information on the Charles E. Kubly Foundation, please visit https://charlesekublyfoundation.org.

For more information about Milwaukee Fashion Week, please visit https://milwaukeefashionweek.com.