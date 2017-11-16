Tiffany Haddish Makes History With SNL Debut — Becomes First Black Woman Standup Comedian to Ever Host the Show!

Nationwide — Comedian Tiffany Haddish is making headlines for her hilarious debut appearance on Saturday Night Live. She is reportedly the first Black woman standup comedian to ever host the legendary show in the show’s entire history.

Her monologues included one about the recent storm of sexual misconduct accusations and President Donald Trump’s hair.

But perhaps the funniest monologue was the sketch where she played Cardi B and Mary J Blige trying out for roles in the upcoming Disney remake of The Lion King.

She also played a character named Boo Boo Jeffries, a fighter in a Mortal Kombat-type video game who hates to fight. And also, a woman named Bianca Twerks, who is a former Instagram butt model who became a movie critic.

Watch what Wendy Williams had to say about her performances: