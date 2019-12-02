Tiny and TI’s Visit to the Red Table Talk

Everyone’s buzzing about rapper TI and his appearance with Tiny on Jada Pickett Smith’s Red Table Talk. He was brought to the table to “clear the air” about a statement he previously said about taking his daughter to the gynecologist to ‘check her hymen’.

He told Jada he’s “incredibly apologetic” to Deyjah Harris about speaking out about the incident. He talked about how the world is out raged in a way that his daughter never was because of the relationship they have. She ultimately was upset that the conversation happened but she also knows her fathers intentions.

“She did have a problem with me talking about it and I understand that and I am incredibly apologetic to her for that— not to any of these other strangers and any of these weirdos who just kind of toss lies around,” he stated

TI goes on to say, “the things I said have been terribly misconstrued and misconceived.”

“I never said I was in any exam room. That is an assumption; that is a falsity. I never said it was being done present-day as an 18-year-old. I never said that her mother wasn’t present,” T.I. said.

“All of this false narrative has just been sensationalized,” he says.

Jada rationalized with him about the entire situation saying that she understands where he was coming from and what he was trying to say but also letting him know that what he said came off insensitive. They went on to talk about the “protection of one’s virginity” and also had an educational moment about the hymen.

“And so then they come and say, ‘Well, I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding, and just other forms of athletic physical activity,'” he said on the podcast,” Jada says.

She went on to say that some things we, as women and littles girls, experience is more of a “mommy” thing than a “daddy” thing. When it comes to parenting we have to know our role.

TI admitted that he was not aware of many of the points Jada had brung to his attention. He also repented repeatedly to his daughter.

I believe it’s so important to have moments like these. Sometimes things have to happen specifically for the learning opportunity that presents itself thereafter.

Kudos to them for clearing the atmosphere.