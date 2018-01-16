Tips For Riding MCTS in Winter Weather

MILWAUKEE, WI – Storms like we had this week are a great reminder to give yourself extra time, whether you are walking, driving or riding the bus. When winter weather strikes the area, MCTS provides service unless the roads are impassible. This usually happens once a decade, but smaller delays can happen when it snows. If you are riding MCTS during snowy or icy weather, these tips will help you manage the worst Mother Nature has to offer.

LOOK BEFORE YOU LEAVE

Weather conditions can change very quickly. Before you head out to your bus stop, get the latest updates on snow routes and delays:

• Track your bus in real-time with the Ride MCTS app [2] or at RideMCTS.com. You can also call or text to get estimated bus arrival times

• Check the Service Alerts page at RideMCTS.com/alerts [3].

• Follow @RideMCTS [4] on Twitter to receive general alerts about snow/ice service.

• Call 414-937-3218 Monday–Friday between 8 am and 4:30 pm for live assistance.

WAITING FOR AND BOARDING BUSES IN ICE AND SNOW

• When roads are snowy or icy, MCTS drivers may not pull all the way to the curb to avoid getting stuck. Be careful when walking between the bus and the curb. Drivers will assist riders with mobility devices.

• Stand back from the curb until the bus comes to a complete stop.

• We know sidewalks are also slippery so don’t run after a bus. Take your time and stay safe. Drivers will wait for you.

• Before heading out the door, make sure your phone is charged and that you have warm clothing — don’t forget gloves and a hat! Leave plenty of time to walk to your stop so you can get to where you need to go in a safe and timely manner.

Our goal is to keep everyone safe – both our drivers and passengers alike. So even as things slow down, know that there is a lot going on behind the scenes to coordinate safe travel in difficult weather. Winter conditions require extra effort from all of us, and we appreciate your patience, understanding and preparedness when the time comes.