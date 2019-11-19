TODAY at 2PM – Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. and Molina Healthcare to provide 1,700 FREE meals

Milwaukee Health Services Inc. is pleased to announce its Eighth Annual Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway, courtesy of Molina Healthcare, Devin Harris, founder of the 34 Ways to Assist Foundation, Gruber Law Offices, All of Us, Feeding America, and Walmart, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Milwaukee Health Services Inc. (MHSI), Molina Healthcare, Devin Harris, founder of the 34 Ways to Assist Foundation, Gruber Law Offices, All of Us, Feeding America, and Walmart will jointly host a Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway and Health Screening on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 2:00 pm-5:00 pm at their Martin Luther King, Jr. Heritage Health Center location at 2555 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Thanksgiving dawns the beginning of the holidays and represents a season of giving.

“The primary objective of the Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway and health screening is to provide both access to health care services and supply a nutritious holiday dinner,” says Pamela Clark, Corporate Communications Specialist for Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. “Community service has always been an important part of the mission of MHSI. The Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway provides an opportunity for our employees and collaborating partners to give back to the community we serve.”

“Molina Healthcare is pleased to be part of a community effort that connects individuals and families to needed health services and access to nutritious food.,” said Babette Honore, director of Community Engagement at Molina Healthcare said. By partnering with Milwaukee Health Services, Molina can better reach people in the community who need health support during the holiday season and throughout the year.”

Milwaukee native Devin Harris, guard for the National Basketball Association’s Dallas Mavericks, is the founder of the 34 Ways to Assist Foundation. “Devin’s belief is that he is greatly blessed in so many ways through his career as a professional athlete, and his desire is to give back to these communities he calls home as they have given to him.

The mission of MHSI is to provide accessible, quality, primary and related health care services to Milwaukee residents, with the continuing emphasis on medically-underserved families and individuals. MHSI operates the Martin Luther King, Jr. Heritage Health Center at 2555 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and the Isaac Coggs Heritage Health Center at 8200 W. Silver Spring Drive