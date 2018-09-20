TODAY: Business Incubator to offer free introductory entrepreneurship workshop

Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II and the St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care are offering a free “business incubator” workshop from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 TODAY – Thursday,September 20 at St. Ann Center’s Bucyrus Campus.

This session offers a great opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to gain critical knowledge on how to start a business and how to make an idea for a business come to life.

Alderman Stamper, chair of the Common Council’s Community and Economic Development Committee, said: “The business incubator series gives aspiring entrepreneurs the support they need for their idea and makes business ownership accessible to everyone as we work to build the 15thDistrict from within. Ultimately, this will help Milwaukee’s north side business community expand.”

Today’s session will be held at the St. Ann Center’s Bucyrus Campus,2450 W. North Ave.