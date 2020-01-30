TOMORROW: Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee Shares Volunteer Update and Announcement

Host Committee partners with Milwaukee Public Library to expand access to registration for volunteer opportunities

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee today launched its official volunteer portal, where those interested in becoming Milwaukee 2020 volunteers can register and build their volunteer profiles. The portal will serve as an essential resource for volunteers leading up to and during the Democratic National Convention in July, allowing them to view opportunities as they become available, apply for shifts, communicate with convention organizers, and more.

“The 2020 Democratic National Convention simply would not be possible without a robust, diverse, and engaged team of 15,000 volunteers,” said Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee President Liz Gilbert. “With the launch of our official volunteer portal, the Host Committee is thrilled to capitalize on the excitement we’ve seen from those interested in volunteering and invite those individuals to begin this historic journey with us.”

Over the last several months, more than 10,000 individuals have expressed their interest in volunteering for the Host Committee and the convention. Today, with over five months until the convention kicks off in Milwaukee, those individuals received a notification to move on to the next phase of the process by completing their profiles on the portal. Those who have not yet indicated their interest can sign up at milwaukee2020.com/volunteer.

CEO Joe Solmonese.

To help breakdown potential barriers to registration, the Host Committee has also announced a partnership with Milwaukee Public Library (MPL). Through the partnership, each of MPL’s 13 branches across the city will have a designated computer station and instructional signage for volunteer registration, and library staff members will be able to assist volunteers through the registration process.