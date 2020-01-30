TOMORROW: Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee Shares Volunteer Update and Announcement

Host Committee partners with Milwaukee Public Library to expand access to registration for volunteer opportunities
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee today launched its official volunteer portal, where those interested in becoming Milwaukee 2020 volunteers can register and build their volunteer profiles. The portal will serve as an essential resource for volunteers leading up to and during the Democratic National Convention in July, allowing them to view opportunities as they become available, apply for shifts, communicate with convention organizers, and more.
“The 2020 Democratic National Convention simply would not be possible without a robust, diverse, and engaged team of 15,000 volunteers,” said Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee President Liz Gilbert. “With the launch of our official volunteer portal, the Host Committee is thrilled to capitalize on the excitement we’ve seen from those interested in volunteering and invite those individuals to begin this historic journey with us.”
Over the last several months, more than 10,000 individuals have expressed their interest in volunteering for the Host Committee and the convention. Today, with over five months until the convention kicks off in Milwaukee, those individuals received a notification to move on to the next phase of the process by completing their profiles on the portal. Those who have not yet indicated their interest can sign up at milwaukee2020.com/volunteer.
CEO Joe Solmonese.
To help breakdown potential barriers to registration, the Host Committee has also announced a partnership with Milwaukee Public Library (MPL). Through the partnership, each of MPL’s 13 branches across the city will have a designated computer station and instructional signage for volunteer registration, and library staff members will be able to assist volunteers through the registration process.
“The energy and enthusiasm we feel from the Milwaukee community each day as we prepare to
welcome the 2020 Democratic National Convention has been incredible, and we are excited
that this go-to resource is now available for all those who ask us how they can be a part of this
historic moment,” said Democratic National Convention Committee
“Through this tool, we will be able to smartly engage the thousands of volunteers it will take to
put on this marquee event.”
“Our mission at Milwaukee Public Library is to help residents read, learn, and connect — not only to our resources but also with each other and with their community,” said Paula Kiely, Milwaukee Public Library Director. “As we look to promote civic literacy and engagement throughout the city, we’re proud to support the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee in their efforts to reach volunteers from every neighborhood.”
As part of the partnership, additional volunteers and community partners will be present at the Mitchell Street, East, and Martin Luther King branch libraries on Saturdays in February and March to assist individuals who need language, technological, or other support during the registration process. More detailed information on those opportunities will become available at milwaukee2020.com/volunteer.
The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee is responsible for funding, organizing, and hosting the Democratic National Convention. Through community engagement, grassroots fundraising, and intentional inclusion, the Host Committee works to ensure that the convention builds capacity for and makes a lasting, positive impact on Milwaukee and the surrounding region. This is not just a convention in Milwaukee, it’s a convention with Milwaukee. Learn more at Milwaukee2020.com, or follow the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
About Milwaukee Public Library
Milwaukee Public Library is an anchor institution that helps build healthy families and vibrant neighborhoods – the foundation of a strong Milwaukee. Since 1878, Milwaukee Public Library has been a free provider of education and information for residents of Milwaukee and beyond. With 14 locations, and more than three million items in circulation, MPL offers free access to a rich collection of materials both physical and digital, access to technology, classes, exhibitions, programming and more. From toddlers to scholars, MPL serves more than two million patrons who come through its doors annually and from around the globe who use its resources at http://www.mpl.org/. To offer this wide array of free programming, MPL relies on both public and private funding. Learn more about how to support Milwaukee Public Library at mpl.org/support.
