Tonight: The Hidden Impact of Segregation in Milwaukee

Residents & Friends of the 10th,

The Hidden Impact of Segregation in Milwaukee County

I would like to inform you all of an educational opportunity tonight, June 6, from 6:30-8PM hosted by America’s Black Holocaust Museum in association with Shorewood Public Library.

This event includes a presentation byReggie Jackson, who will discuss how Milwaukee became the most segregated metropolitan area in the nation as well as the wide ranging impacts of segregation on the community at large. Reggie Jackson currently serves as the Head Griot of America’s Black Holocaust Museum and is a board member of the Zeidler Center for Public Discussion, RID Racism Milwaukee and the Wisconsin Humanities Council.

This event takes place at the Shorewood Public Library and will be free of admission. I hope many of you are able to attend and learn about this important aspect of our community’s history.

WHEN: June 6, 6:30-8PM

WHERE: Shorewood Public Library, 3920 N Murray Ave, Shorewood, WI 53211

WHAT: Presentation on the Hidden Impact of Segregation

Yours in Service,

David Bowen