Transit Workers Will Deliver Petition to Chris Able As He Parties With National Deocratic Party Leaders

CHRIS ABELE’S BEEN DUCKING US – SO WE’RE GOING TO SHOW UP AS HE PARTIES WITH NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC LEADERS

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has made it clear he doesn’t want to hear from employees of the Milwaukee County Transit System. When we show up somewhere to speak with him he takes a rain check – or the back stairs.

Let’s see if we can get his attention while he’s partying with people he DOES want to see: leaders of the national Democratic Party coming to Milwaukee to plan the Democratic National Convention here next July.

Members of the Democratic National Committee and the Women’s Leadership Forum have been invited to a reception Friday, July 19 at 5:30 p.m. at a private home near Milwaukee’s North Point Water Tower, at the east end of North Avenue. Abele has indicated he plans to attend.

Members and supporters of ATU Local 998 don’t want to disrupt the party. But we will politely ring the doorbell and seek to deliver a petition signed by hundreds of Milwaukee County Transit Service employees, demanding that Abele quit stalling and bargain fairly and promptly with the union for a new contract.

We’ll also hold a demonstration in public space nearby urging him to accept the petitions and take us seriously.

MCTS employees have worked without a contract for more than 15 months. We’ve made this extensive show of good faith because we know Milwaukee, especially its residents of color and those of limited means, depend on safe, reliable bus service to sustain their lives, jobs and families.

Abele has threatened to cut employee healthcare benefits and gut transit service, claiming budget woes.

We think there’s more to this. Abele has not aggressively pursued available transit funding. He’s helped cause the budget woes he now wants workers and riders to pay for.

Abele wants “his” county to look good for its turn in the national spotlight next July, as Democrats gather to choose their 2020 presidential candidate. And the Democratic Party has long depended on strong support from labor unions and their members.

We need to remind Abele to get his affairs in order here first, by bargaining fairly to support public transit and the people who make the wheels go around.

If you have questions please call the ATU Local 998 Office at 414-342-4300.