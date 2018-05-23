Trauma-informed care training to be offered to all city employees

Alderwoman Coggs to complete training, challenges others to do same

With Mayor Tom Barrett declaring today “Trauma-informed Care Day” in the City of Milwaukee, Alderwoman Milele A.Coggssaid she will be signing up for free trauma-informed care training that will be offered for all city employees.

“I will be taking the trauma-informed care training as will my office staff,” said Alderwoman Coggs, chair of the Finance and Personnel Committee.

“I challenge my Common Council colleagues and other city managers and staff to also take advantage of this important and useful training,” she said.

“The lives of many of the children and families we each serve are affected by unstable housing, violence, drug abuse, child neglect and crime,” Alderwoman Coggs said. “Those factors lead to trauma, and the impact manifests in subsequent generations, especially among children.”

Trauma-informed care can offer insights and healing and can be integrated into the fabric of how we each deliver services and a variety of activities and initiatives.

Community members who have ideas of programs that will help to address the trauma needs of City of Milwaukee residents have an opportunity tocompete for fundingthrough the Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) ReCAST MKE initiative.

OVP was awarded a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) in September 2016. The Resiliency in Communities after Stress and Trauma (ReCAST MKE) grant aims to reduce the impact of trauma in Milwaukee by enhancing individual and community resilience, increasing the ability of individuals, community leaders, and community based organizations to heal and advocate for their communities, and strengthening partnerships between community and systems.

Please go to https://bit.ly/2IEhIIGto access the Community Healing Project RFP.