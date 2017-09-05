Travel the world in one day and celebrate Milwaukee diversity at upcoming event

Alderman Bob Donovan invites residents to travel the world, in one day, all in one Milwaukee neighborhood. The Layton Boulevard West Neighbors (LBWN) announced the sixth annual Silver City International Festival, which celebrates cultural diversity within Milwaukee. The festival will take place on Saturday, September 9 from 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. on West National Avenue between South 33rd St. and South 35th St., and admission is free.

The festival will feature food, musicians, dancers, and artists who will highlight the various cultures represented throughout Milwaukee. This year a third music stage has been added, food from around the world, plus live art will be featured. Many surrounding restaurants and food trucks will also offer specials on international cuisine. Entertainment will be provided by local artists including the Fox Valley Filipino Dance Group who will perform traditional Filipino cultural dances, Escamilla Entertainment who will perform Mexican folkloric dances, Skai Academy will provide music, and the Squeezettes will be preforming at Mamie’s Bar and Grill.

Alderman Donovan says, “This festival showcases the rich diversity of Milwaukee all in one night and in one neighborhood. It’s this kind of diversity that makes our city great.”

This event is hosted by Layton Boulevard West Neighbors (LBWN), a nonprofit organization aimed at stabilizing and revitalizing Milwaukee neighbors.