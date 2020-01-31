Tribute to Kobe Bryant

As the world knows by now, one of the best NBA players ever, Kobe Bryant, tragically died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter, 13-year-old Gianna, and seven other passengers and the pilot recently. Bryant retired from the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016 and was honored at every NBA arena he played in. Milwaukee was no exception. The accompanying photographs show Kobe with the Lakers at the old Bradley Center for the last time. The photos—taken by MCJ contributing photographer Kim Robinson—shows a Kobe who was at times relaxed, intense, and instructive to the younger players. RIP Black Mamba!