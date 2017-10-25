Is Trump the Right Person to Aid Puerto Rico and Hurricane Victims?

Written By: Carolina Avila

When I think of Puerto Rico, I think Paradise. A piece of American Paradise. After September 20th 2017, a piece of American Paradise, Puerto Rico was destroyed by a natural disaster. Hurricane Maria, considered to be a category 5, did direct damage to the beloved island. The whole island is suffering one way or another. Now, almost a month later, the citizens of Puerto Rico are on the edge with little to no resources. The supply of safe water is scares on the island and people are searching high and low for water to consume.

The POTUS tweeted on October 12th, “We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!”

Whether the Trump administration likes it or not, Puerto Rico cannot reconstruct without the help of their mother country. He is threatening the removal of gov’t aid that most of the people of the island only have to rely on. Growing fear to those that are helpless, weak and fragile. Distinguishing the islanders is crystal clear. The threats of removing aid just confirms it.

The administration is treating the islanders as second-class citizens when they have all the rights to receive aid as we do. Rep. Darren Soto of Florida challenges Trump.

“Trump continues to treat Americans in Puerto Rico as second-class citizens. He wouldn’t be saying this about federal recovery efforts in Texas or Mississippi,” Rep. Darren Soto said.

It’s inevitable for us to feel this way when we have seen the little compassion that Trump has shown and the mockery he has attempted. Trump is drawing a fine line. The Mayor of San Juan has said “WE WILL NOT BE LEFT TO DIE.”

It’s sad to see our brothers and sisters fighting for their lives and their homes swept away in a matter of minutes.

In their time of need, it is unacceptable for our POTUS to threaten aid when they need it the most. This island is going to need so much to rebuilt and recover lives that will never be the same. So many celebrities are taking matters into their own hands to show support and send supplies.

Let’s face it. Our government aid can only help so much and Puerto Rico is not going be able to rebuild quick alone. A concert for disaster relief “One Voice Somos live” aired October 14, 2017.

It’s amazing to know that celebrities have come together for a cause, using their voices to broadcast. We must stand with Puerto Rico because it seems as though the Trump Administration wants to leave the island behind in its time of need.