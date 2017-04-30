Trump’s First 100 Days: Has Black America Been Improved?

As we come to an end of President Trump’s first 100 days in office, many look back to analyze how, or if, he’s held up to his promises geared towards Black America.
“Today and everyday of my presidency I pledge to do everything I can to continue that promise of freedom for African Americans and for every American… We’re going to bring this country together.” -President Donald J. Trump
As it’s been publicly shared, President Donald Trump has made many promises to African Americans. He has promised to cease inner city crime, invest in students’ education in black public school and historical colleges. He has also promised to heal a racially polarized America.
The issue of racism has never died down or been done away with but after trump visited the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington D.C, he pledged to confront racism by creating a bridge of unity for the “divided country.”
There’s a segment of individuals who agree that President Trump is staying true to his promises and there are also a few people who do not agree in the least bit.
“President Trump’s promises to African Americans were nothing more than vapid campaign promises.” Neil Foote told NBCBLK.
Foote is a Journalism Professor at North Texas University and editor of Politicsincolor.com
Black America is also worried about Trump not prioritizing the reconciliation regarding the ongoing events of police brutality.
According to NBC News, when Obama took office, he made it his business to rectify the issue.
The Justice Department began 25 investigations into police departments and Sheriff’s offices and resolved Civil Rights lawsuits filed against police departments in more than 15 cities.
Sherrilyn Ifill, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, said that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has a legal obligation to investigate troubled police depts.
“He can’t just cherry pick the cases he wants to investigate,” Ifill told NBCBLK.
Has President Trump resolved or tended to any of Black America’s issues and concerns? Let’s hear from the Congressional Black Caucus.
The Congressional Black Caucus has picked up on how racially polarized America has become since Trump has taken office.
Ever since Trump has promised a “New Order” for black Americans, hate groups have risen drastically across the nation.
The Southern Poverty Law Center reported more than 400 incidents of harassment or intimidation against Jews, gays, Muslims and blacks since the beginning of Trumps Presidency.
Tracy Wimbush, Ohio Republican Treasurer, believes that African American are “hating” on Trump because he’s a billionaire.
“President Trump is doing his best to reach out to all people and especially African Americans,” Winbush, who is African American, told NBCBLK. “The president is making good on his campaign promise to move the African American community forward and get the black community out of its present situation.” She also said:
“As an African American Republican, I don’t mind that Trump is a billionaire and his cabinet is the wealthiest cabinet in history, they know how to make money and we can learn from them,” Winbush said.
“We have been taught to hate success. Trump is trying to reach out to African Americans but they don’t want to talk to him. We’re losing political clout. Are we moving forward or backward?”
Vouching for Trump, Katrina Pierson says that Trump will help improve the quality of life for African Americans through education, jobs, health care and building the border wall to cut down on crime, drugs and human trafficking.
Katrina Pierson is a spokesperson for America First, a conservative organization that supports Trumps legislative agenda and she urges Black America to give Trump a chance.
What are your thoughts regarding the progression of Trumps promises? Are you a Black American that will give Trump a chance or not?
We encourage all to share your thoughts in the comments below !
Sources: Michael Cotton (NBC News)
Comments
Richard Keefe says
“The Southern Poverty Law Center reported more than 400 incidents of harassment or intimidation … since the beginning of Trumps Presidency.”
The SPLC’s reporting suffers from several methodological flaws, which the company has acknowledged through several subsequent disclaimers.
1. Except for a handful of incidents reported in the media (a number of which, sadly, have proven to be hoaxes) ALL of the SPLC’s reports have come to them via an anonymous web page on the company’s website where anyone can “report an incident” without providing any verification.
2. While ultimately claiming 1,100 incidents, the SPLC has yet to make the list public to journalists for verification. There is no way to know what was reported or even how many reports were actually made. All we have is the SPLC’s word on it with no proof.
3. The SPLC didn’t set up its anonymous web page until the day of the election, so there is no way to know if the rate of alleged incidents has increased or decreased in the months before the election. When you start at zero any increase becomes a “spike,” and any claims made after November 8 become “post-election” by default.
The whole point of the exercise was to somehow tie the alleged incidents to the election in the public’s mind.
4. On November 15, the SPLC published a disclaimer on the company website where they themselves admit that:
“These incidents, aside from news reports, are largely anecdotal.”
https://www.splcenter.org/hatewatch/2016/11/15/update-more-400-incidents-hateful-harassment-and-intimidation-election
Dec. 16: “The SPLC made every effort to verify each report, but many included in the count remain anecdotal.”
https://www.splcenter.org/hatewatch/2016/12/16/update-1094-bias-related-incidents-month-following-election
January 24, 2017, SPLC Intelligence Director Heidi Beirich in a Slate podcast:
“I would imagine that a share of the incidents we have collected, right, will eventually turn out to be based on nothing, or, a bit of hysteria fueled by the fear people felt after the election. I mean, I think that is a fair point. I’m sure that as we dig in the data that’s exactly what we are going to find out.
I still think… when all is said and done, that we will find that a lot of this stuff was substantiated. But it remains to be seen, right? It remains to be seen.”
http://www.slate.com/articles/podcasts/gist/2017/01/southern_poverty_law_center_s_heidi_beirich_on_tracking_hate_incidents.html
As Dr. Beirich observes, it really does remain to be seen how many of the incidents can be verified. Under the current system, David Duke could urge his followers to make hundreds of anonymous claims against minorities. How would the media handle those reports?
http://wp.me/pCLYZ-D1
Big claims require big proof, which the SPLC has yet to provide. Trust, but verify. It’s what used to be called “journalism” in the old days.
an·ec·do·tal
adjective: anecdotal
1. (of an account) not necessarily true or reliable, because based on personal accounts rather than facts or research.
https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/anecdotal
Paishance Welch says
Thank you for sharing.