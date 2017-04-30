Trump’s First 100 Days: Has Black America Been Improved?

As we come to an end of President Trump’s first 100 days in office, many look back to analyze how, or if, he’s held up to his promises geared towards Black America.

“Today and everyday of my presidency I pledge to do everything I can to continue that promise of freedom for African Americans and for every American… We’re going to bring this country together.” -President Donald J. Trump

As it’s been publicly shared, President Donald Trump has made many promises to African Americans. He has promised to cease inner city crime, invest in students’ education in black public school and historical colleges. He has also promised to heal a racially polarized America.

The issue of racism has never died down or been done away with but after trump visited the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington D.C, he pledged to confront racism by creating a bridge of unity for the “divided country.”

There’s a segment of individuals who agree that President Trump is staying true to his promises and there are also a few people who do not agree in the least bit.

“President Trump’s promises to African Americans were nothing more than vapid campaign promises.” Neil Foote told NBCBLK.

Foote is a Journalism Professor at North Texas University and editor of Politicsincolor.com

Black America is also worried about Trump not prioritizing the reconciliation regarding the ongoing events of police brutality.

According to NBC News, when Obama took office, he made it his business to rectify the issue.

The Justice Department began 25 investigations into police departments and Sheriff’s offices and resolved Civil Rights lawsuits filed against police departments in more than 15 cities.

Sherrilyn Ifill, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, said that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has a legal obligation to investigate troubled police depts.

“He can’t just cherry pick the cases he wants to investigate,” Ifill told NBCBLK.

Has President Trump resolved or tended to any of Black America’s issues and concerns? Let’s hear from the Congressional Black Caucus.

The Congressional Black Caucus has picked up on how racially polarized America has become since Trump has taken office.

Ever since Trump has promised a “New Order” for black Americans, hate groups have risen drastically across the nation.

The Southern Poverty Law Center reported more than 400 incidents of harassment or intimidation against Jews, gays, Muslims and blacks since the beginning of Trumps Presidency.

Tracy Wimbush, Ohio Republican Treasurer, believes that African American are “hating” on Trump because he’s a billionaire.

“President Trump is doing his best to reach out to all people and especially African Americans,” Winbush, who is African American, told NBCBLK. “The president is making good on his campaign promise to move the African American community forward and get the black community out of its present situation.” She also said: “As an African American Republican, I don’t mind that Trump is a billionaire and his cabinet is the wealthiest cabinet in history, they know how to make money and we can learn from them,” Winbush said. “We have been taught to hate success. Trump is trying to reach out to African Americans but they don’t want to talk to him. We’re losing political clout. Are we moving forward or backward?”

Vouching for Trump, Katrina Pierson says that Trump will help improve the quality of life for African Americans through education, jobs, health care and building the border wall to cut down on crime, drugs and human trafficking.

Katrina Pierson is a spokesperson for America First, a conservative organization that supports Trumps legislative agenda and she urges Black America to give Trump a chance.

Sources: Michael Cotton (NBC News)