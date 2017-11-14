The Truth About Black Friday: Is it Really Worth it?

The holidays are quickly approaching. Cold weather, gathering with loved ones and celebration. Let’s not forget all the food that the holidays bring us. It’s the season of joy and the season where we all come together and try to forget all the troubles going on in the world.

The holiday season kicks off with a celebration that is supposed to remind us of all the wonderful things that have crossed our paths throughout the year.

A day dedicated to giving thanks for all our successes. Thanksgiving is a celebration with our loved ones as we take time to enjoy each other’s company, making the best of our time together. Laughing, sharing memories and even a little arguing here and there.

Although there is no right or wrong way to celebrate thanksgiving, I believe Americans have switched up the holiday of giving thanks. Americans are cutting festivities short every year on Thanksgiving. We are having early dinners and some, no dinners at all. We are sacrificing precious moments with our family and friends for “the best deals” of the year. Black Friday is known for crazy sales that we cannot pass up. Are we getting distracted from our festivities due to us chasing “amazing” deals on products we are standing in line for? I, myself, am a little skeptical on why these deals seem too good to be true.

I spoke to a previous employee of a popular electronic store, here in the U.S. He told me his take on Black Friday.

What is sold on Black Friday is not always the best quality of the product.

At this point of the year, retailers know that there is an urgency to get rid of products that are either not getting sold, old in inventory or just simply taking up space. These products are then marked down and sold on Black Friday. However, he did tell me that many companies send shipments for this now holiday in retail, but aside from new shipments, stores are trying to get rid of as much as possible. Now, in no way are we getting the worst products, but to my understanding we are not getting the best products.

Only in America, do we fight and show greed for deals, right after giving thanks for what we already have. Deals left and right are popping up everywhere, but the gimmick is having all these deals at once, making it harder to resist passing them up. This is because all of these sale prices are displayed all at once.

If something is marked down on Black Friday, chances are it has been marked down once or twice in a calendar year.

So many department stores open early Friday morning or even Thursday night on Thanksgiving. Some department stores that include Macy’s, Belk, JC Penny, and Kohl’s will be open on Thanksgiving Day this year. Over the years, it seems as though stores are opening earlier and earlier to the point where indeed black Friday is now taking over dinner time.

So, I ask, are the lines really worth the wait?

Written By: Carolina Avila