Could Tupac Shakur Really Be Alive? Sage Knight Sparks the Thought By Insinuating He May Not Have Died in 1996 Shooting

Suge Knight thinks Tupac Shakur may still be alive.

The Death Row Records CEO, who was with Shakur when he was shot in September 1996, discussed his belief in the conspiracy theory that the rapper survived the shooting for the upcoming Fox special “Who Shot Biggie and Tupac?”

“When Pac died — I mean, if he really did, you know,” Knight, 52, told Soledad O’Brien and Ice-T in a clip released from the show Wednesday. “I mean, when I left that hospital, me and Pac was laughing and joking. So I don’t see how somebody can turn from doing well to doing bad.

Also adding, “I’m gonna tell you that with Pac, you never know.”

Knight made the revelation over the phone from jail, where he’s awaiting trial on a murder charge stemming from a 2015 incident in which he’s accused of running over two men with his car.

Shakur’s East Coast rival, Notorious B.I.G., was shot to death in March 1997.

Neither murder has been solved, though some fringe believers insist that Biggie is alive and residing in Greece and that a healthy Shakur is relaxing in Cuba.

The full special will air Sunday on Fox.