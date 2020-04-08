Two Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Members Test Positive for COVID-19

Two members of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19. The two members, a deputy sheriff in the Court Services Division and a stores clerk in the Milwaukee County Jail, are currently in self-isolation.

The deputy sheriff, who is assigned to the Vel R. Phillips Youth and Family Justice Center, was sent home on April 1, after experiencing symptoms of the virus. She later was tested and found to be positive for COVID-19. The deputy’s daily assignment did not involve contact with in-custody youth or members of the public.

The stores clerk, who is assigned to the Property Room at the Milwaukee County Jail, was sent home on March 26, due to an elevated temperature. The clerk was later tested and found to be positive for COVID-19. The clerk’s duties and responsibilities do not involve any contact with the public or persons in-custody.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas said, “we continue to see the spread of COVID-19 throughout our community and now into the workplace. We will continue to take every precaution to ensure the safety of the members of the Sheriff’s Office, the people entrusted to our care and the community we serve.” These results mark the first two members of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office to test positive for COVID-19.

In accordance with City of Milwaukee Health Department guidelines, the Sheriff’s Office has conducted internal contact tracing to determine whether either member had close contact with other MCSO employees. The Sheriff’s Office will act in further accordance with the guidelines should additional members of MCSO be found to have had close contact with the affected members.

For further information, please contact Director of Public Affairs and Community Engagement Faithe Colas at (414) 639-5506 or [email protected] milwaukeecountywi.gov.