U.S. Cellular Celebrates New Store Open with Interactive Tech Tour and Donation to Local Boys & Girls Club

MILWAUKEE, WIS. (Feb.6, 2020) – U.S. Cellular, the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, announced today that it is expanding its Milwaukee footprint with a new store located at 4138 N. 56th Street. The 2,536 sq. ft. store opened its doors to customers starting on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Today, the store welcomed its new neighbors, the Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club members, for an interactive tech tour complete with fun music and connected home-focused activities. Following the activities, U.S. Cellular surprised the members with a donation of smart backpacks. All 140 members at the club will be receiving the tech-forward backpack, complete with charging capabilities.

The new store, open in the Midtown Center, will employ approximately 7 associates and will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Saturdays; and 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Sundays.

“At U.S. Cellular we strive to provide a great wireless experience for our customers, and we are excited to expand our fair way of doing business into another Milwaukee location,” said Jared Blecha, director of sales in Wisconsin for U.S. Cellular. “We’re pleased to be a business that lives, works and plays in the communities that we serve, so assisting in the revitalization of this Midtown Center is a point of pride for our team.”

The new store was built with modern features and allows customers to personally interact with the technology and devices on display. It has a large showroom and features multiple areas where customers can have hands-on access to the newest devices, smart home solutions and consumer electronics from popular national brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Google and more.

