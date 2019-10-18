U.S. Senate Candidate Royce West Releases Statement on the Loss of Congressman Elijah E. Cummings

DALLAS, Texas—Texas Senator Royce West released the following statement today regarding the death of Baltimore Congressman, and Chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee Elijah E. Cummings:

“Today, America has lost an irreplaceable leader, who was a beacon of integrity in a place where integrity is hard to come by. Congressman Cummings is a model for how to serve with dignity, commitment, and an unwavering dedication to justice,” West said.

“I offer my sincerest condolences to the Congressman’s loved ones, colleagues, and his constituents—who for decades had a formidable champion working for them on the House floor. I mourn for the loss of Congressman Cummings and am grateful for mark he left on this nation.”