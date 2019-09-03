U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Announces Nearly $5.2 Million in Federal Funding to Reduce Opioid Overdoses in Wisconsin

Senator Baldwin worked to secure investment in Wisconsin prevention efforts

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin today announced that $5,195,302 in federal funding was awarded to provide more resources for Wisconsin to address the opioid epidemic through enhanced prevention efforts.

“I have worked in a bipartisan way to make sure local communities in Wisconsin have the federal resources they need to support local prevention, treatment and recovery efforts,” said Senator Baldwin. “Washington needs to do more to address the opioid epidemic and a strong partnership with state and local officials is essential to an effective response. I’m confident that Governor Evers will act immediately to put these federal investments to work in Wisconsin to support our continued fight against this deadly crisis.”

The federal funding is being awarded to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WI DHS) from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Overdose to Action (OD2A) effort that focuses primarily on opioid surveillance and prevention.

OD2A is a three-year cooperative agreement that focuses on the changing nature of the opioid overdose epidemic and highlights the need for a comprehensive public health approach. These funds will support the collection of high-quality data on overdose morbidity and mortality to inform local prevention and response efforts.

As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Baldwin has been a leader in working to provide more federal funding to fight the opioid epidemic in Wisconsin. She worked to secure $475,579,000 for the CDC’s efforts to improve opioid overdose prevention and surveillance that will combat this deadly epidemic and save lives.