U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Requesting More Federal Resources from Trump Administration for Wisconsin Small Businesses during Coronavirus Crisis

Baldwin supports Governor Evers’ request for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration to get small businesses the SBA resources they need

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the nation, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is urging the Small Business Administration (SBA) to approve Governor Tony Evers’ request for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) declaration for Wisconsin small businesses to access the funding they need to stay in business.

In her letter to SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza, Senator Baldwin stressed the importance of issuing an EIDL declaration for Wisconsin’s 72 counties so small businesses can access badly-needed resources to weather through these tough times.

Baldwin wrote, “I strongly support critical response measures such as social distancing and self-quarantines, but I also have heard from Wisconsin businesses in danger of bankruptcy through no fault of their own. Wisconsin small businesses are the engine of our state’s economy and often operate on small margins. Reduced foot traffic and closed storefronts are threatening their very existence.”

She concludes, “I urge SBA to swiftly approve Governor Evers’ request so that Wisconsin businesses are provided access to the capital they need to stay in business and continue supporting our communities.”

The full letter is available here.