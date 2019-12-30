Ujamaa Day Marketplace: Beautiful Display Of Black Businesses

Coffee Makes You Black has become a staple in the community, the black own shop is the site of business events, community events and more. The same can be said about the Bronzeville Collective, a local boutique selling anything from jewelry to clothing items. On Sunday December 29th, they collaborated on The Ujamaa Marketplace full of vendors from the city, to celebrate Ujamaa the 5th principle of Kwanza.

Ujamaa means: To Build & Maintain our own stores, shops and businesses, and profit from them together.

The Ujamaa Marketplace is the 2nd collaboration between The Bronzeville Collective, managed by Lili Allen, and Coffee Makes You Black. The first event was dubbed, “Brunching Makes You Black” cash mob in support of CMYB.

During the marketplace, shoppers could enjoy food until 3pm, hot drinks, music and more. The areas Alderman Milele Coggs stooped by also and did some family shopping.

The event was well placed and out tigger please support these businesses year round.