UNCF heads to Milwaukee; Awards thousands in scholarships & offers FREE parent workshops

Hundreds of students expected to attend the UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Empower Me Tour

Milwaukee, WI(October 24, 2018) — Hundreds of Milwaukee high school graduating seniors will be given the opportunity to apply for thousands of dollars in scholarships on Thursday, November 1at the Wisconsin Center District during the UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Empower Me Tour (EMT). EMTis a free, traveling college-and-career-readiness roadshow that provides a platform for high school students to earn on-site scholarships and admission to the nation’s top historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

UNCF is the largest scholarship provider to students of color, awarding $100 million annually in scholarships to more than 10,000 students across the country. “I picked Philander Smith College because of my love for HBCUs,” says Milwaukee native Valencia Patton. “I wanted to be emerged in my culture and I appreciate UNCF helping me.” Patton, who admits to family financial struggles, has received multiple UNCF scholarships. Derell Garth, a graduate of Riverside University High School in Milwaukee, has also benefited from UNCF scholarships. “I received $3,000 my freshman year and was the first generation in my family to attend college,” adds the 2018 Clark Atlanta University graduate.

Through partnerships withMilwaukee Public School District, parents, national sponsors Wells Fargo, Target, P&G and FedEx, and host of strong local sponsors, EMT offers access to information and recruiters from HBCUs, college prep workshops, dynamic presenters, and award-winning educational experts. Students will have an opportunity to apply for college admission, financial aid and scholarships including the EMT Merit Scholarship, presented in partnership with Target on the spot.

The EMT is Thursday, November 1at 9:30a.m. at Wisconsin Center District , 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI. The FREE, parent workshop “How to pay for college?” is Thursday, November 1at 6 p.m. at Golda Meir Auditorium , 1615 N. Martin Luther King Drive, Milwaukee, WI. Other cities on the tour include Fort Worth, TX; Cincinnati, OH; Chicago, IL; Los Angeles, CA and Atlanta, GA.

For more information, visit: www.EmpowerMeTour.org. You can follow EMT on social media @UNCF #EmpowerMeTour.