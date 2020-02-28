Under the Radar!

Jason Field’s pursuit of City Comptroller post may be the most important election of the year

Compiled by MCJ Editorial Staff

While the races for Milwaukee Mayor, Milwaukee County Supervisor, and state Supreme Court Justice dominated local media’s attention before and on primary election night, February 18, one race escaped close scrutiny (if any attention at all): City of Milwaukee Comptroller.

Which is pretty hard to believe when you consider one of the candidates running for the office is state Rep. Jason Fields, one of the most prominent and respected Black political figures in Wisconsin.

Fields received more votes than any other Black citywide candidate in the Spring Primary (25,305).

He took first place in a three-way race by a 12-point margin. His high voting numbers is a testament to the diverse coalition he has built during the primary stage of the campaign.

Fields will now face off against Aycha Sawa, who is currently the deputy city comptroller, in the April 7 Spring Election.

During his tenure in the Wisconsin State Assembly, Fields has passed more legislation than any other member of his caucus. Fields may be the only Democrat in state history to have bills signed into law by three different governors, proof of his ability to get things done.

The reason the Fields race doesn’t seem as politically “sexy” as elections for mayor, governor, or county executive—even alderman—may be because few outside municipal government know what a city comptroller does.

The comptroller is the city’s chief financial officer (CFO) who exercises financial control over virtually every aspect of city government (fiscal control of over approximately 40 city departments and agencies), including public debt and employee pay.

The comptroller also provides audit services and financial analysis of every proposed tax-incremental financing district. The position is separate from the independently-elected City Treasurer who is responsible for revenue collection, including property taxes.

Milwaukee is the hub of industry and commerce for Wisconsin—with an annual budget of roughly $1.5 billion—and serves as the main population center that supports the state’s general economy. As a city-wide office, the comptroller is a vital component of the financial well-being of everyone in the city.

Simply put, the position “writes the check” for Milwaukee’s finances and general needs. Fields believes the person who “makes that check out” should be a financial professional who understands the intersection of government, the economy, and business.

During his tenure on the state legislature, Fields has developed a solid reputation as it relates to state and local financial matters.

He has vast business and financial experience beyond the state house as well, having started a venture capital fund, a business consulting firm, and having worked directly in the banking and securities industry.

If elected, Fields would make hiring city-based firms, employees and vendors a number one priority so as to keep tax dollars in Milwaukee. He would also promote entrepreneurship and local startups, and bring women and minorities into the city’s pension system.

Fields has achieved policy goals with state Sen. Lena Taylor and worked on Mayor Tom Barrett’s first gubernatorial campaign in 2002.

Regardless of who is elected mayor, Fields shares a productive relationship with both candidates.

If Fields is successful in the April 7 election, he will be the first African American to hold the position.